Egypt and Italy have probed boosting trade and investment cooperation, as per an official statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib and the Italian Ambassador to Egypt Michele Quaroni.

During the meeting, both sides discussed potential cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, food industries, textiles industry, pharmaceuticals, and logistic services.

