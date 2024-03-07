EdgeProp partners GuocoLand to launch AI Redesign for Lentor Mansion preview.

Edgeprop.sg is a property portal which helps users make better decisions on all things property. We live by our tagline, "Property Personalised" and aim to deliver a truly customised property-seeking experience that is tailor-made for all your needs. So whether you are looking for property news, a property near MRT stations, amenities like schools and childcare centres, or a good-value condo with a sea view, we make sure you find exactly what you are looking for.

In celebration of this pioneering venture, EdgeProp and GuocoLand are excited to announce a contest that invites prospective buyers to engage with the AI Redesign tool. Participants are encouraged to design their dream home using the platform and share their creations on social media. This contest not only highlights the versatility and creativity enabled by AI Redesign but also fosters a community of future Lentor Mansion residents.

Ms Dora Chng, GuocoLand's Residential Director, said, "GuocoLand is constantly exploring innovative ways to improve the experience of our homebuyers. Today's homeowners have vastly different design aesthetics, and each strives to create a unique home for their family. With this partnership with EdgeProp that uses the latest AI Redesign technology, each homeowner will be able to envision their dream living spaces that best represents their own character and style."

"We are very happy to work with GuocoLand for their preview of Lentor Mansion, using our AI Redesign technology. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to innovation in real estate, offering prospective buyers a unique and immersive experience that reimagines the concept of home previews," said Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp. "Lentor Mansion, with its strategic location and exceptional features, provides the perfect canvas for this technology, allowing individuals to visualize and personalize their future homes in ways never before possible."

The AI Redesign technology introduces a revolutionary way for buyers to explore various design possibilities for their future homes. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional show units, which typically showcase two or three design themes, this technology provides a platform to experiment multiple styles. From Modern, Minimalist, and Scandinavian to the more exotic Retro, Rustic, and Eclectic themes, potential homeowners can now tailor their spaces to match their personal taste and lifestyle preferences.

