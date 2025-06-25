KYIV - Ukrainian farmers are starting to harvest the 2025 crop and export prices for new crop milling wheat have risen by $1-$3 per metric ton in the last two weeks to $207-$215 Carriage Paid To , analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

The consultancy has said the increase in prices was caused by concerns about the continuation of military confrontation in the Middle East, as well as adverse weather conditions in France, China, Russia and the U.S. Wheat from the 2024 harvest was traded at $215-$227 per ton СРТ. Ukraine's producers' union UAC said last month that Ukrainian milling wheat prices may rise to $240 per ton CPT by September and $260 after January 2026 due to a smaller global harvest and weather risks.

Ukrainian southern regions are expected to start wheat harvest this week and the output could be between 20 and 22 million tons, according to farm minister Vitaliy Koval. Analyst ASAP Agri sees the harvest at 21.74 million tons, APK-Inform at 21.69 million tons.

Ukraine has almost completed exports of the 2024 wheat crop, shipping abroad 15.64 million tons of wheat as of June 25, farm ministry data showed.