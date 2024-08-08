Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok and KingsQuare Residence – an upscale hotel and luxury residential project slated to open in 2026.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 -Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a property management agreement with King Square Development Co., Ltd, a Bangkok-based real estate company established by Saha Group and Tokyu Corporation, and King Square Suites Co., Ltd. to manageand– an upscale hotel and luxury residential project slated to open in 2026.Located on Rama 3 Road next to King's College International School Bangkok, a British international school that opened in September 2020, Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok and KingsQuare Residence are part of a brand-new lifestyle complex that will also include a community mall.Serving as both a serviced apartment and hotel,will comprise 60 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and 49 spacious serviced suites, ranging from comfortable twin rooms to expansive two-bedroom suites.Promising to deliver the utmost in comfort and convenience for short- and long-stay guests alike, each fully furnished serviced suite will feature a range of home comforts, such as plush sofas, widescreen TVs, and kitchenettes. Facilities will include a large swimming pool, a dedicated kids' club, and a bright and airy co-working space. An all-day dining restaurant will ensure healthy and delicious meals are always within reach, while a meeting room and a private lounge will offer flexible spaces for work, rest, and play.Alongside the hotel, Dusit will also manage the luxuryThis will be managed by Dusit Hospitality Services, a wholly owned subsidiary designed to leverage the extensive experience of Dusit's hotel teams to provide, amongst other services, facility services and management for the luxury housing market in Bangkok and beyond.Reflecting King Square Development Company Limited's commitment to building a 'Community of Kindness,' KingsQuare Residence has been designed to offer an idyllic urban retreat for families and busy professionals. The 52-storey tower boasts 222 meticulously designed residences ranging from spacious one-bedroom units (60-73 sq m) to expansive three-bedroom homes (169-296 sq m). For those seeking ultimate luxury, the property also offers penthouse and duplex penthouse options, starting at 324 sq m.Communal facilities include a swimming pool and barbecue terrace, a co-kitchen and private dining space, a kids' playroom with adjoining lawn, a basketball court, and private meeting space. On-demand Dusit services, including housekeeping, laundry and 24-hour concierge, will further elevate the residential experience.Alongside Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, guests and residents at Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok and KingsQuare Residence will also benefit from easy access to the entertainment, dining, shopping, and business centres of the neighbouring Sathorn district. Nearby expressways ensure the rest of the city is also within easy reach."We are truly honoured to partner with King Square Development Co., Ltd. and King Square Suites Co., Ltd. in bringing their inspiring 'Community of Kindness' vision to life," said. "Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, and KingsQuare Residence will offer more than just luxury living spaces and comfortable guest rooms; they will be havens of comfort, elegance, and connection. By infusing our signature Thai-inspired hospitality into these spaces, we aim to create a vibrant community where residents and guests feel a deep sense of belonging and well-being.", said, "Dusit's unwavering commitment to exceptional service perfectly complements our vision of creating a community of kindness where family members can have more quality time. With Dusit's expertise at the helm, Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, and KingsQuare Residence are poised to set new standards for luxury, comfort, and convenient living. We look forward to delivering outstanding value to clients and residents alike."Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok will be the ninth hotel in Bangkok to be managed by Dusit, and the company's second in the city to combine a hotel and serviced suites (following Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok).Under Dusit Hospitality Services, Dusit also manages four luxury condominium projects in Bangkok, including Sukhothai Residences; COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services; MARQUE Sukhumvit; and Muniq Laungsuan.Globally, Dusit's portfolio now includes 301 properties operating across 18 countries, including 57 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline.Hashtag: #DusitThani #Bangkok

About King Square Development Co., Ltd and King Square Suites Co., Ltd.

Established in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the luxury real estate development companies, located in the Rama 3 area of Bangkok, initiated the development of the KingsQuare Residence and Dusit Suites KingsQuare Bangkok projects. Additionally, the KINGSQUARE Community Mall is being developed by another affiliated company.



Both companies are subsidiaries of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited (Saha Group), which operates in various industries, including investments in consumer goods, food and beverages, and the development of industrial parks, as well as investments in other businesses. Real estate development is also a new venture for the group.



About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit dusit.com



About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com



