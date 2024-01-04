Established in 2007 in Hyderabad, India, ACCESS Health International has become a leading organization in health systems research and innovations. As a non-profit organization, ACCESS Health partners with governments, the private sector, and researchers globally. It operates from four global offices in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Singapore, and Dubai, focusing on providing quality and affordable healthcare for all. The organization emphasizes a holistic approach to health systems, covering governance, payers, providers, community, and information systems. Notable initiatives include technical assistance to Indian state governments for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Government of India's flagship public health insurance scheme) , the Global Learning Collaborative for Health Systems Resilience and the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance. Through efforts such as the India Health Systems Collaborative, ACCESS Health promotes knowledge sharing and seeks to enhance healthcare systems globally. With Dr. Reddy at the helm as CEO and Dr. Vermund bringing his extensive expertise to the Board, ACCESS Health International is poised for an era of growth and impact. The organization's commitment to community-centric, inclusive healthcare policies, coupled with its dedication to fostering innovations and collaborations, will solidify its position as a global leader in health systems research, capacity building, advocacy and implementation. For comprehensive details on ACCESS Health International's initiatives, partnerships, and team, please visit www.accessh.org .

