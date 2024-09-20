DL Holdings Group (1709.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company and has been included in the Stock Connect. DL Holdings Group is a leading asset management and financial service platform in the Asia-Pacific region with focus on family office. The Group is dedicated to providing full-cycle customized wealth management and inheritance services to ultra-high-net-worth families. Additionally, the Group also offers global asset allocation and management services to high-net-worth families, financial institutions, private enterprises and third-party wealth management platforms. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group maintains permanent offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, Singapore and Japan. Committed to aligning with the interests of its clients, DL Holdings delivers customized global family wealth management, private banking and investment banking services. As of 2023, the Group's AUM has exceeded US$3.5 billion, with nearly US$2.1 billion managed through DL Family Office. The listed company also holds a Singapore RFMC fund license, a Cayman Islands SIBL fund license, and more than 20 Hong Kong Limited Partnership Funds (LPF).

