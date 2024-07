China Travel Service (H.K.) Ltd. (CTS) is a leading travel agency that provides comprehensive travel services for over 100 years. As a member of many international travel organisations such as ASTA, PATA, HKTA, IATA, etc., CTS offers a wide range of products and services, including tailor-made travel packages, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) services, admission tickets, hotel accommodations, transportation, and China visa application assistance. CTS is dedicated to supporting customers' diverse travel needs, whether exploring China or travelling to other destinations worldwide.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - As global enthusiasm for Chinese culture and tourism continues to surge, the Chinese government has recently introduced a new policy to facilitate cultural exchange further. With this new 144-hour visa-free policy, citizens from 54 countries, including major European nations and North America, can freely explore 23 designated cities across China without the hassle of complicated visa procedures.(""), a leading travel agency in the industry, is committed to facilitating convenient and enriching travel experiences for valued overseas guests. To cope with this 144-hour visa-free policy, CTS has carefully curated a variety of customisable package options to enable global travellers to maximise their stay and discover China's extraordinary cultural and natural wonders. The comprehensive service encompasses bespoke and detailed itinerary planning, seamless transportation arrangements, admission ticket bookings, comfortable accommodation bookings, and multilingual guide services to ensure a stress-free journey., expressed. "Whether one wishes to immerse in the grandeur of historical landmarks, marvel at stunning natural landscapes, or savour the vibrant urban atmospheres, our professional and experienced guides will accompany tourists throughout their journey, providing insightful commentary and ensuring smooth communication to help them fully appreciate the cultural nuances and history of each destination."Since the reform and opening-up, China has continuously deepened its international engagement and optimised its visa policies. This demonstrates China's open-minded spirit and injects new momentum into global economic development. Implementing the 144-hour visa-free policy showcases China's ongoing commitment to enhancing international exchange and cooperation.

