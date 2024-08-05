Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 30.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

