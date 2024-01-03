SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire
- 3 January 2024 - BingX, a leading copy trading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the addition of two new trading pairs to its platform, enhancing the trading options for its global user base. The new pairs, ZKF/USDT and QUARK/USDT, are set to go live on January 2, 2024, marking a significant expansion in BingX's diverse range of trading assets. As the price of Bitcoin stands at $45,541.50, experiencing a 7.13% change in the last 24 hours , BTC price started 2024 with a lot of optimism.
The first addition, ZKF/USDT, features the ZKF token, a prominent asset in the ZK L2 community. ZKF went live on the ZK Fair mainnet in December 2023 and is built on the innovative Polygon CDK, Celestia DA, and Lumoz ZK's Layer 2 network. With a total supply of 9 billion tokens, 100% of ZKF tokens
have been airdropped to the community, with 75% active users and 25% contributing developers. BingX users can start trading ZKF/USDT from January 2, 2024, at 06:40:00 (UTC+0).
The second addition, QUARK/USDT, introduces the QUARK token
to BingX's trading platform. This listing provides traders with more diversity in their investment choices and reflects BingX's commitment to catering to the evolving demands of the cryptocurrency market. Trading for QUARK/USDT
will commence on January 2, 2024, at 08:00:00 (UTC+0).
BingX is dedicated to providing a safe, reliable, and user-friendly trading experience. Traders are advised to ensure that the selected chain or network on BingX is consistent with the platform they are using for withdrawals or deposits. BingX's platform will automatically adjust relevant parameter limits for spot trading based on market liquidity, and 24/7 online support is available for any inquiries. As with all cryptocurrency trading, BingX reminds its users that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and subject to various risks. Traders should exercise caution, stay informed about potential risks, and invest prudently.
Hashtag: #bingx #cryptoexchange
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BingX
BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner. Track top cryptocurrency prices
on BingX simple to use PC and APP platform.
Website: https://bingx.com/en-us/prices
BingX
© Press Release 2023
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.