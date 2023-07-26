SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 July 2023 - Global technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet recently renewed its Master Distribution Agreement (MDA) with China’s leading ultrasonics water meter manufacturer, Huizhong, to distribute smart water meters in Australia and New Zealand.
The agreement, first signed in 2022 for a 2-year period, renewed the appointment of Avnet as sole distributor of its smart water meters in Australia and New Zealand for a further two years. It also expanded the geographical scope of Avnet’s distribution rights to include the key market of Singapore, with a view to progressively include other markets around the world.
While smart water meters have been on the market for some time, Avnet Design Services will be collaborating with Huizhong to develop data loggers with internet connectivity for water meters with pipe sizes greater than 50mm.
Unlike analogue water meters that must be physically read by workers at regular intervals, smart water meters can be read remotely, thus reducing legwork and reducing operating costs. They are also able to report leaks and burst pipes in real time, including details of their exact cause and location. Once alerted, the utility provider can intervene and repair the problem immediately, mitigating the financial loss of wasted water, the environmental impact of leakage and seepage, and the risk of structural damage to property and associated safety hazards.
In addition to saving utility providers millions of dollars in water wastage, householders are able to access data that monitors their daily water usage in real time, via a customer app. With this knowledge, they are subsequently able to adjust their habits to conserve water and save money on their water bills. In addition, smart water meters are able to discreetly monitor the water usage patterns of elderly citizens living alone, and send alerts to next-of-kin when usage suddenly changes or abruptly discontinues. It’s a win-win-win situation – for water utility providers, users, and the environment.
“After the implementation of the smart water meters in Australia, we immediately set our sights on introducing this technology to other countries in the near future. Population growth coupled with the undeniable fact of climate change and the increasing incidence and severity of extreme weather events has exacerbated water insecurity around the world,” said Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President, South Asia, Korea and Avnet United. “The inclusion of Singapore is a milestone achievement for both Avnet and the republic’s shift towards a sustainable future.”
In 2006, the World Bank Paper No. 8 estimated that the global cost of non-revenue water amounts to US$14 billion per year. The market for smart water management is vast, and will only grow as populations increase and place rising pressure on infrastructure and resources.
Tan says that the smart water meters that Avnet has developed in collaboration with Huizhong are an ideal example of how technology can help promote sustainability and, in so doing, help societies, economies and the environment. While the partnership with Huizhong marks Avnet’s first foray into the smart water meter business, it aligns with the organization’s overarching Internet of Things (IoT) strategy, which envisions an entirely interconnected and sustainable world.
“With our ever-expanding range of innovative technology solutions, and the support of strong partners like Huizhong, we are honored to be helping society slowly but surely shift towards sustainability,” added Tan. “With relentless research and a collaborative approach to solving the problems that threaten all of humankind, there is virtually no problem that technology cannot overcome.”
Hashtag: #Avnet
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.