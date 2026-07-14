Asia's debut of LEAP East in HKCEC marks Hong Kong's largest inaugural tech summit.

This award–winning 306,000–sqm building, first opened in 1988, offers 91,500 sqm of rentable space. An iconic Hong Kong landmark, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ('HKCEC') is located on a prime waterfront site in the central business district of Hong Kong. It is owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. About Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited ('HML') is a professional private management and operating company responsible for providing day–to–day management for the HKCEC, where it oversees administration, marketing, booking, scheduling, event co–ordination, maintenance and security. It also manages food and beverage operations at the HKCEC, including restaurants and catering services. HML provides world–class services for users, visitors and guests of the HKCEC, a venue which has been consistently awarded the title of 'Best Convention and Exhibition Centre in Asia' by leading industry professionals. Events at the HKCEC, including exhibitions, conferences, corporate meetings, entertainment events, seminars and banquets, contribute significant economic benefits to the city and help raise the international image of Hong Kong. HML is a member of CTF Services Limited. Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, CTF Services Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) is a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of market-leading businesses, predominantly in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. The Group's businesses include toll roads, financial services, logistics, construction, and facilities management. Through the Group's sustainable business model, it is committed to creating more value for all stakeholders and the community.

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