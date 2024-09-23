[1] Source: Statista, Hotels - Market Data & Analysis (2023)





ANNEX – HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW SIGNINGS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA YEAR-TO-DATE 2024





1926 Heritage Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection

Located on Burma Road and close to major cultural attractions in Penang, the former home of British colonial immigration officers and local administrators of Penang will be transformed into a stunning property with 78 units, while keeping to its Anglo-Malay architectural essence.





Citadines Connect Airport Jakarta

The only branded serviced residence at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Citadines Connect Airport Jakarta will be a 146-unit property slated to open in early 2025. Facilities at the property include an onsite restaurant, meeting venues as well as recreational amenities such as a spa and gym.





lyf Bugis Singapore is the first lyf branded property with a focus on wellness. Situated in the country's downtown core district, lyf Bugis Singapore boasts 308 units across six room types and is conveniently located near three MRT stations – Bugis, Rochor and Bencoolen. The property in the vibrant Bugis district offers easy access to local dining and cultural hotspots along Arab Street and Haji Lane. Emphasising both social and physical wellness, lyf Bugis Singapore features shared spaces for socialising, fitness facilities, and nourishing food and beverage options.





lyf Chinatown Singapore

Strategically located within the Jamae Chulia Heritage site in the heart of Chinatown, the 90-unit property will be the first lyf in Singapore to be housed in a newly developed building alongside four pre-war conservation shophouses at Pagoda Street. Exemplifying the lyf brand's stay, work and play concept, future guests can look forward to tastefully designed apartment units with shared social spaces and a curation of experiential programmes that leverage the vibrancy of the community, with a focus on arts and culture. lyf Chinatown Singapore is expected to open in mid-2026.





Oakwood Slipi Jakarta

Well-placed on the fringe of the main business district in West Jakarta, Oakwood Slipi Jakarta is located near a mix of modern amenities, from commercial offices to retail and dining options alongside entertainment venues. A 155-unit property that offers guests the convenience of both work and leisure, Oakwood Slipi Jakarta houses a mix of spacious one-bedroom and studio units, alongside a suite of meeting facilities to cater to business needs. There are also recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, gym and spa, to allow for a respite when needed.





Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh

Located in the satellite city of Koh Pich in Phnom Penh, Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh is situated in a prime residential and commercial district, close to key amenities and entertainment venues including the Diamond Convention Centre and Theatre. The 169-unit property, which offers a mix of studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, is expected to also house a suite of recreational facilities including a swimming pool, gym and yoga room. Well-positioned to cater for both business and leisure guests, including families, a kid's playroom and pool will ensure that even the young ones will feel right at home.

[2] Source: JLL, Hotel Destinations Southeast Asia 2024