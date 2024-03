The ZETA/USD trading pair, introduces the Zetachain token to AlphaX's trading platform. ZETA stands as a prominent asset in the cryptocurrency space, offering efficient and scalable solutions for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, ZETA empowers developers and entrepreneurs to create next-generation decentralized applications with ease and flexibility. The listing of ZETA/USD on AlphaX reflects our commitment to providing users with access to high-quality digital assets that have the potential to reshape the future of blockchain technology.Altcoin is a dynamic cryptocurrency that harnesses advanced blockchain technology to facilitate fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. With a focus on scalability and interoperability, ALT aims to transcend the limitations of traditional blockchain networks, unlocking new possibilities for decentralized finance, gaming, and digital asset management. The listing of ALT/USDT on AlphaX underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and driving the adoption of cutting-edge blockchain solutions.AlphaX remains committed to providing users with a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading experience. Traders are encouraged to exercise caution and conduct thorough research when trading cryptocurrencies, as prices can be highly volatile and subject to market fluctuations.Hashtag: #AlphaX #BTC #Crypto #Exchange #Gainers #DYM #ZETA #ALT

The introduction of the DYM/USD trading pair brings the innovative Dymension token to the AlphaX.com trading ecosystem. DYM, also known as Dynamic Money, is a pioneering cryptocurrency designed to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi). With its innovative features and robust infrastructure, DYM aims to provide seamless access to a wide range of financial services, including lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The listing of DYM/USD on AlphaX reaffirms our dedication to supporting groundbreaking projects that fuel the growth and development of the DeFi sector.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 -, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is excited to announce the addition of three new coins and trading pairs: Dymension (DYM USD), Zetachain (ZETA USD), and Altcoin (ALT USD). This expansion signifies a significant enhancement in AlphaX's offerings, showcasing the platform's commitment to providing users worldwide with diverse trading options and empowering them to engage in dynamic investment strategies.The newly listed trading pairs are now available on the AlphaX platform, offering users the opportunity to explore and invest in these innovative digital assets.

