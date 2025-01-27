Muscat: Acting in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is organising a two-day workshop titled "Resolving Challenges Facing Business Practice".

The workshop, held in Muscat, brings together representatives of government departments and investors from various sectors with the prime aim of enhancing the investment environment in the Sultanate of Oman in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The workshop focuses on means of addressing the challenges facing investors and enhancing integration between government departments to help devise policies that better support the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

The workshop lays special emphasis on improving the Sultanate of Oman’s ranking in international indices related to ease of doing business, a key step in strengthening the country's position as a global investment destination.

The new policies being discussed during the workshop are envisaged to eventually ease the process of establishing and running projects, ameliorating integration among relevant authorities (to ensure unification of efforts), realising transparency and developing services provided to investors.

In particular, the workshop will elaborate on challenges posed to employment, commercial companies, freezones, financing procedures, taxes, legislation, laws, tenders, and practical steps to improve economic performance and raise the level of competitiveness.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, Mahmoud Abdullah Al Owaini, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Khalid Salim Al Ghammari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, experts and officials from authorities concerned.

