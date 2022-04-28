Muscat – In order to implement the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Oman Information Technology and Communications Group announced a tender to study, design and implement a unified national portal for electronic services.

The initiative is part of the government’s digital transformation programme 2021-2025.

The deadline for submitting bids is June 30, 2022.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology recently announced that the digital transformation programme (2022) includes launching the first phase of the National Unified E-Government Services Portal, unrolling 88 e-services rendered to citizens and businesses, and streamlining procedures and re-engineering of 70 per cent of basic e-government services.

Within the context of the Royal directives to continue boosting digital competence and preparedness and to accelerate the pace of e-government transformation, His Majesty the Sultan during his meeting with the Council of Ministers in December 2020 reaffirmed his constant follow-up of the efforts exerted by the government. During the meeting, His Majesty directed the speedy implementation of the National Unified E-Government Services Portal to serve as a composite platform incorporating all government services.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

