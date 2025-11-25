A report published today by Heriot-Watt University, in cooperation with Grant Thornton, revealed that women occupy 85 board seats in the UAE’s financial services sector, representing 15.8 percent, exceeding the national average of 14.8 percent according to the 2025 GCC Board Gender Index. This reflects the notable progress of the financial sector compared to other sectors.

The report, titled "Discovery Series 2025: Women Transforming Financial Services", is based on a detailed analysis of 2025 financial-year data from 73 listed companies, covering 539 board members across three main platforms: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market, and Nasdaq Dubai.

The report noted that eight out of the 73 companies do not have any women on their boards, underscoring the ongoing challenges of gender balance. The study also showed that only three out of 49 companies have a woman in the position of Chief Risk Officer (6 percent), in addition to six companies where a woman holds the role of Head of Internal Audit (10 percent), reflecting the need to strengthen women’s access to roles related to governance, risk and oversight.

Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, affirmed that the UAE continues to build an advanced economy based on innovation and smart finance, stressing that supporting women’s empowerment in boards and senior roles strengthens the financial ecosystem. He emphasised that the Discovery Series has become a practical reference for measuring progress and guiding supportive policies.

For her part, Professor Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, explained that the aim of the report is to present an evidence-based picture of women’s leadership representation in financial institutions, alongside highlighting their role in shaping governance, managing risks and driving institutional reform.

She added that the data presented in the report provides an important reference to support policy development and increase women’s representation in senior leadership positions, in line with the UAE’s efforts to enhance gender balance and build a diverse and sustainable economy.