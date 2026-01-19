UMM AL QAIWAIN: The UAE economy is experiencing accelerated growth, driven by the strong performance of non-oil sectors, high-quality foreign and local investments, flexible economic legislation and labour market incentives, in addition to the stability and security enjoyed by the country.

Umm Al Qaiwain stands as a clear example of the progress and development of the UAE economy, continuing to consolidate its position as one of the country’s most promising economic environments.

Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali, Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the emirate is experiencing positive momentum in economic activity and the business environment, alongside diversified economic activities and a stimulating investment climate. This, he said, reflects the resilience of the local economy and the readiness of the business environment to support various sectors.

He explained that the chamber’s statistics for 2025 showed a 23.4 percent increase in total memberships, indicating growing confidence among the business community and increased demand for establishing and operating economic activities in the emirate.

He noted that this growth spanned the main economic sectors, with the commercial sector recording a 31 percent increase, the professional sector 23.3 percent and the industrial sector 15.9 percent, reflecting balanced growth and diversity in the emirate’s production base.

Al Ali added that the number of certificates of origin issued during the first half of 2025 increased by nearly 30 percent compared to the same period in 2024, indicating stronger trade movement and increased corporate activity in the emirate.

He stressed that the emirate’s economic momentum is driven by productive, commercial and professional sectors, strengthening investment diversification and the overall business climate.

For her part, Aisha Rashid Laitim, Chairperson of Umm Al Qaiwain Businesswomen Council, said the emirate has witnessed notable growth in the number of business licences issued to women, with businesswomen’s participation in 2025 rising by up to 53 percent compared to previous years.

She said the growth underscores the success of initiatives designed to promote women’s entrepreneurship, strengthen their role in economic development and support investment in the emirate.

Laitim added that over the past three years, the council has implemented several events and exhibitions to empower women entrepreneurs and support small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to sustainable economic and social outcomes.

Aisha Laitim said the average participation per event ranged from 50 to 70 projects, with the total number of women participants surpassing 300 by the end of 2025.