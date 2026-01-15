UD Trucks has introduced the new Kuzer light-duty truck in the UAE as the brand expands its offering to support customers operating in various urban and distribution-focused applications.

With a choice of three GVW ranges and two engine options, the new Kuzer is developed, engineered, and produced to support a wide variety of applications across diverse industries, helping operators carry out daily operations efficiently while maximizing uptime and minimizing operating costs.

The launch is supported by UD Trucks’ long-standing partners in the UAE - Al Masaood CV&E, part of Al Masaood Group and United Diesel, part of Al Rostamani Group - reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable transport solutions backed by a strong sales, service, and after-sales network built on decades of local experience.

The arrival of the new Kuzer allows the brand to now offer a full model range across the light, medium (Croner) and heavy-duty (Quester) segments.

The new Kuzer is a practical and dependable light-duty truck designed for everyday business operations. Offered in 6.5-tonnes, 7.5-tonnes and 8.5-tonnes GVW variants, with multiple wheelbase options, it allows customers to select the configuration best suited to their operational requirements.

Depending on the variant, the Kuzer is powered by either a 3.0-litre or 5.2-litre Euro 4-compliant engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), delivering an optimal balance of performance, payload capability and operational efficiency. The drivetrain is well suited to stop-and-go urban and distribution applications, ensuring smooth drivability and dependable daily performance.

Designed for city use, the new Kuzer’s compact dimensions are optimised for maneuverability and visibility in busy urban environments. Depending on the variant, with an overall height of up to 2,294 mm, its flexible wheelbase and rear frame configurations allow it to accommodate a wide range of body types and cargo requirements, with body lengths ranging from 4,300 mm to 6,130 mm.

The new Kuzer cab is designed to create a comfortable, practical and efficient working environment for drivers, particularly during long operating hours. Features such as climate control, an adjustable tilt and telescopic steering column, and a clear, easy-to-read instrument cluster are designed to reduce driver fatigue and support focused, confident driving throughout the day, said the statement.

Thoughtful in-cab details including USB charging ports, a 24-volt power outlet, cup holders and durable seating further enhance everyday usability, helping drivers stay comfortable, connected and productive on the road, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

