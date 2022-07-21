ABU DHABI - Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of UAE Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, met with Rear Admiral James Gilmour, Commander of New Zealand’s Joint Forces, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed boosting military cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand, as well as several issues of mutual concern and various regional developments.

Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, also received Rear Admiral Gilmour to discuss the friendship, cooperation and coordination between the UAE and New Zealand in defence and military areas.

The two meetings were attended by senior officers and officials from the ministry and members of the New Zealand delegation.