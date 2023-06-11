Non-oil intra-trade between the UAE and Türkiye from 2013 to 2022 amounted to over AED378 billion, divided into AED204.3 billion in imports, about AED127.5 billion in exports, and more than AED46 billion in re-exports, according to Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

An FCSC report revealed that raw gold topped the list of the five most important commodities imported by the UAE from Türkiye in 2022, with a value of AED15.6 billion, and jewelry was second on the list of the five key commodities imported in 2022, with a value of AED9.4 billion.

At AED17.7 billion, raw gold ranked first among the top five commodities exported from the UAE to Türkiye in 2022. With a value of AED2.5 billion, jewelry topped the list of the top 5 commodities re-exported, followed by raw gold worth AED1.8 billion.