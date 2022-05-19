ABU DHABI - An Emirati trade mission, headed by Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, conducted an official visit to Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania from 8th to 14th May, 2022.

The UAE delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Education, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE FCCI), Artificial Intelligence Office, Mubadala, Masdar, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD), Etihad Rail, Dubai FDI, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Future Foundation, and Sharjah FDI, as well as Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

The delegation’s visit aimed to broaden and deepen economic relations, as well as promote bilateral trade and investment.

A number of agreements were signed during the visit, including an MoU between the UAE and Finland in the field of energy; an MoU between Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Final Terms of Reference of the UAE-Estonia Business Council; an MoU between UAE FCCI and the Employers’ Confederation of Latvia; an MoU between SRTIP and Red Jackets; and an MoU between UAE FCCI and the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Crafts.

The delegation participated in a number of high-level and technical meetings, including those held with the Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, the Finnish Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, the Estonian Prime Minister, the Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, the Latvian Minister of Economy, the Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation, the Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Economy and Innovation, and the Mayor of Vilnius.

The delegation also conducted site visits to Helsinki Educational Hub, Nokia, Wärtsilä, and Vilnius City Municipality, and attended a number of key bilateral meetings including the UAE-Estonia Business Seminar, the 2nd Session of the UAE-Estonia Business Council, and the UAE-Latvia Business Forum.