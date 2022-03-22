Sharjah residents can now issue park entry cards electronically through the Sharjah City Municipality website.

The civic body launched the system as part of its continuous efforts to develop and improve its digital services. It is also keen to provide high-quality facilities to make customers happy.

A top official said that the municipality works with all its departments to enhance its role in the Emirate's digital transformation and remodel its services into electronic ones.

He explained the issuing and renewing process of park entry cards on the municipality website, where the customer can visit the portal and click on “our electronic and smart services,” then choose “parks and parks services” and choose “request service for issuing or renewing parks entry cards.”

After providing all the necessary data and attaching the required files, the process will be completed with ease.

The municipality indicated that about 1650 entry cards to parks were issued during the last quarter of 2021, coinciding with the decision to reopen parks in residential areas.

A total of 246 cards were issued during January and February of 2022.

The municipality supervises 67 parks with the best facilities and services such as various playgrounds, children’s play areas, rubber walkways and closed halls that are used to host various events, activities, courses and workshops. These parks are also accessible to people with disabilities and the elderly.

