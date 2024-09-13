RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has concluded a successful business mission in China, highlighted by its participation in the China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT).

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, addressed the event and oversaw the signing of several agreements.

The mission featured B2B activities in major Chinese cities and showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s investment opportunities at CIFIT under the ‘Invest RAK’ pavilion. This pavilion included Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Marjan, and other key entities.

Two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed. The first MoU, with Shenzhen Longhua District, aims to enhance trade and investment in sectors like the digital economy and healthcare. The second MoU, with construction firm THi, focuses on joint ventures in industrial and educational projects.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, highlighted the mission’s role in fostering international relations and economic growth, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) alignment further positions Ras Al Khaimah as a key connector in global markets.

RAKEZ also signed a US$360 million lease with Shandong Timber and Wood Products Association for the Zhong A Shandong Industrial Park, set to create over 3,500 jobs.