H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today reviewed the progress of key development projects in Hatta during a visit to the region.

The projects, whose progress His Highness reviewed, are part of the first two phases of the Hatta Master Development Plan launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed said the Hatta projects form part of Dubai’s ambitious development plan created within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the emirate’s growth. Developed in accordance with the highest global standards of excellence, the projects seek to enhance services for UAE citizens, residents and visitors, and raise the quality of life of all segments of society.

Sheikh Ahmed commended the efforts of entities involved in the development plan, and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to provide exceptional services to the people of Hatta.

Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied on the tour by Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai’s Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA); Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai; Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and a number of senior officials.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed visited the Hatta Border Crossing, which handles entry and exit procedures for 350,000 travellers per month.

His Highness was briefed about the initiatives of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to enhance the experience of travellers passing through the border crossing point.

His Highness visited Hatta Municipality, where he reviewed the progress of projects being implemented as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan.

He was briefed about the development of archaeological sites in Hatta, and the nomination of these sites to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Tentative List.

His Highness also stopped by the Hatta Hospital, where he reviewed the progress of its expansion project.

He was also briefed about the Hospital’s major accomplishments including its collaboration with the Noor Dubai Foundation as part of a national campaign to prevent blindness and visual impairment.

His Highness later visited the Hatta Heritage Village and Sharia Farms, which contain the oldest documented charitable endowment in the history of the UAE dating back to 130 years.

The Sharia Farms include ancient farms that have been passed down for generations.

Sheikh Ahmed later visited a private school in Hatta that has 500 students.

His Highness also visited the Hatta Dam where he was briefed about the ongoing construction of DEWA’s hydroelectric power plant. The first project of its kind in the GCC, the pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours.