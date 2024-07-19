President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During their meeting, His Highness the President and the Crown Prince of Dubai engaged in cordial conversation. The President congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, wishing him success in serving his people and country and in fostering its progress.

The meeting, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, covered several issues concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of UAE citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions. He committed to preserving national achievements, enhancing the nation's stature, and continuing the country's developmental journey with the aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the people and creating a more prosperous future for generations to come.