President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Jake Sullivan, the United States National Security Advisor, during which they discussed the strategic relationship between the UAE and the US and ways to strengthen it across various sectors, particularly in development.

They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence in light of the outcomes of His Highness' recent historic visit to the United States and welcomed the designation of the UAE as a “Major Defence Partner” of the US.

During the phone call, both parties also addressed several regional and international issues of common interest, with special focus on the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

They underscored the importance of pursuing political solutions to the region’s crises and preventing the further escalation of conflicts.

They also highlighted the importance of continuing urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan.