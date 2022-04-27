ABU DHABI- President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order to Ibrahima Sory Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country, and in recognition of his contributions to enhancing UAE-Senegalese relations in various fields.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to the Senegalese Ambassador during their meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Shakhboot wished the Ambassador success in his future endeavours, and commended his role in developing bilateral relations between the UAE and Senegal.

For his part, Ambassador Sory expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE President, praising his wise leadership approach, and his prominent role regionally and internationally.

He also commended the UAE government entities for the cooperation they showed him, hailing their role in strengthening relations between their countries.