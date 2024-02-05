President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Amman today on a fraternal visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Upon arrival at the airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were warmly received by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

The reception also included His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II; His Excellency Dr Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; and HE Dr Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; along with a number of senior Jordanian officials.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan includes His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; and His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.