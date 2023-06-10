Pakistan and UAE are discussing an exchange of offenders agreement and the two countries are expected to reach the deal soon, a senior official said on Friday.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, on Friday said the Embassy is pursuing the Agreement with UAE authorities under which Pakistani prisoners in UAE will be allowed to spend some duration of their sentence in Pakistan.

This is a long-awaited demand from the Pakistani community and the ambassador is hopeful of reaching the agreement soon.

This came during a meeting of the ambassador with the Pakistani Journalist Forum members in the UAE on Friday, led by its president Tahir Munir Tahir.

The two countries have close economic, political and other walks of life. Recently, as per Pakistani media reports, three suspects were arrested and extended from the UAE to Pakistan for alleged crimes of abduction and sexual assault.

The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest community of the South Asian country’s diaspora outside Pakistan.

Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi briefed the media delegation about various steps being taken for community welfare by Pakistan Embassy in UAE.

The media delegation discussed a wide range of topics including positive projection of Pakistan in media, serving the community by highlighting their contributions to society and suggesting ideas for community welfare.

The Ambassador praised the role of the media in UAE in the projection of Pakistan's positive image in the country. He encouraged them to highlight Pakistani culture, food, sports and high achievers of the society.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).