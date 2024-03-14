The Ministry of Economy organised a workshop on the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ (ZGB) programme to discuss the mechanisms for the programme’s implementation. The programme was launched by the UAE government with an aim to streamline and simplify government procedures by eliminating unnecessary procedures and requirements. The workshop was inaugurated by Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector; Maria Hanif, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Policy and Economic Studies Sector; and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Intellectual Property Sector, and a number of partners and dealers.

Badreya Al Maidoor said that the efforts to develop government procedures are continuing in light of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, to achieve the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision by making the UAE government services system the smartest, fastest, most flexible, and superior globally.

The organisation of the workshop falls in line with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the experience of customers who use various services provided by the Ministry, and the endeavours to improve and develop these services. It highlights the Ministry’s commitment to providing its services in an easy, simple and quick manner without compromising on their quality and effectiveness, to best suit the needs of individual and corporate customers.

The workshop discussed several innovative ideas and visions as the participants, including the Ministry employees, partners and customers conducted a review of the policies, procedures and requirements for all Ministry services with the aim of simplifying them and reducing turnaround times.

The session also discussed an action plan that will extend till the end of this year, in line with the general executive plan for the zero-bureaucracy programme in the country. It will conclude with a comprehensive evaluation to gauge the impact of the improvement measures, which will reflect positively on customer happiness levels.