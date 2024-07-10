His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council.

The meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi addressed a number of government initiatives and projects.

The agenda of the meeting included discussing a number of decisions and policies related to the education, securities and culture sectors, as well as the regulations of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

The Council also reviewed a number of government reports on the country's financial markets, the results of the work of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT), and the results of the implementation of a number of cultural initiatives and programmes.

In the legislative issues, the Council reviewed updates on the implementation of several federal economic and financial laws.

The Council also reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council (FNC) regarding the support of the industrial sector in the country, as well as the value-added tax and excise tax systems.