The United Arab Emirates ranked first regionally in the 2023/2024 Human Development Index report issued by the United Nations Development Programme, advancing nine places in the global ranking from the previous report, to rank 17th globally out of 193 countries covered in the report, ahead of countries such as Canada, the United States, and Japan, thereby attaining a prestigious status and becoming the only Arab country among the top 20 globally.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, said, "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE government is walking with firm and ceaseless steps towards serving humanity, happiness, and welfare."

He added, "The UAE has proven its leadership at the regional level and its global excellence in the field of human development, thanks to successful policies aimed at achieving prosperity in education, health, economy, living standards, and quality of life, and to ensure sustainable development in all areas to guarantee a promising and sustainable future for future generations."

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, "The UAE aspires to be among the best performing countries in global competitiveness reports, as competitiveness has a human and societal dimension focusing on human welfare. Under the wise leadership's directions, we are working to establish the foundations of decent life in the country to ensure the welfare of its society."

Ahli added, "The UAE's achievement of ranking 17th globally in the report to be among the leading countries in the field of human development is due to the combined efforts of federal and local entities in the health, education, and economic sectors, where it has topped the first place regionally over several years, advancing globally this year by nine places compared to last year. We are all continuing in the competitiveness race to achieve honorable performance for our country."

According to the report titled "Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World" this year, the UAE’s score reached 0.937, advancing from last year by 0.026 points, while Switzerland, which ranked first globally, scored 0.967. The UAE's score in the life expectancy at birth indicator reached 79.2 years, contributing to the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (Good Health and Well-being), adopted by the United Nations member states for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. The UAE's score in the Expected Years of Schooling indicator was 17.2 years, while the Mean Years of Schooling was 12.8 years, reflecting on the fourth goal (Quality Education), while the Gross National Income per capita was US$74.104.

It is worth mentioning that the Human Development Report is issued annually by the United Nations Development Programme since 1990, and it is a composite index that reflects the well-being of peoples in the world through three dimensions (health, knowledge, and living standards), represented in four indicators: life expectancy at birth, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and per capita gross national income.