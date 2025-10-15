Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Aman Saliev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation amid the growing ties between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan across various sectors, including trade, politics, and the economy, particularly in renewable energy, education, and joint investments.

Both sides emphasised the importance of exchange visits and expertise sharing between the FNC and the Kyrgyz Parliament to further advance the progress made in bilateral cooperation and to serve the shared interests of the two friendly nations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

Ghobash highlighted the depth of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1996, emphasising the mutual keenness to strengthen them through continued high-level visits and dialogue.

He also extended congratulations to the Kyrgyz Republic on the inauguration of the Islamic Academy in Tokmok in Kyrgyz Republic in September 16, 2025, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of President Sadyr Japarov. The project, part of the UAE’s humanitarian and development initiatives, aims to promote higher education, noble Islamic values, and the principles of tolerance and intercultural dialogue.

For his part, Ambassador Saliev stressed the importance of bolstering bilateral ties, particularly parliamentary relations, by activating inter-parliamentary visits and meetings between friendship committees, which play a key role in expanding the scope of existing cooperation.