HONG KONG - Sheikh Saoud Ali Almualla, UAE Consul-General in Hong Kong, has underscored the exceptional and flourishing ties between the UAE and Hong Kong, spanning economic, trade, and cultural realms.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Almualla emphasised the substantial development in the UAE and Hong Kong relations in recent years. Trade volume reached a robust $7.98 billion in the first half of 2023, reflecting an 8.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Emphasising the UAE's pivotal role as a primary trading partner for Hong Kong, consistently maintaining the top position in the Middle East and North Africa region for several years, Almualla pointed to various agreements that solidify this partnership.

These include agreements on avoiding double taxation, the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, and accords on aviation services, financial markets, and financial technology.

The Consul-General lauded the opening of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai in October 2021, fostering new avenues for collaboration.