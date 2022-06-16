Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, is hiring for multiple vacancies for its operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It has listed over two dozen openings in the UAE.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, on Wednesday announced that his company has opened 2,000 positions for hiring globally.

Richard Teng, head of the Mena region at Binance, had earlier announced that the largest crypto exchange by trading volume would hire over 100 positions in the UAE.

Binance is hiring to fill vacancies in different departments, including business development, customer support, engineering, finance and administration, HR, legal compliance, operations, product and design and security and IT helpdesk.

Below are some of the jobs listed by Binance on its website for the UAE. Interested candidates can apply through its website.

Client Relations Executive - Digital Assets

Requirements: 5-year experience; PowerPoint, Excel, and MIS skills experience; data analysis skills, including data visualisations and trend articulation, and others.

Institutional Sales and Account Manager

Requirements: At last 4-7 years experience in sales and client services function with an international financial background in banking, investments etc.; client portfolio including institutional clients, HNW individuals, private bank customers with brokers, futures institutions or commercial banks, etc.

Treasury Analyst (Senior)

Requirements: Bachelor's degree with a major in finance/accounting; 1-5 year experience with treasury liquidity management in a corporate or financial institution; understanding of wire and payment processing, cash/liquidity management; proficiency with Treasury Management System (TMS), Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and other payment products is a plus.

Associate/Senior Associate, Strategic Finance

Requirements: 4-8 years of relevant experience in a professional services environment (e.g. management consulting, investment banking, Big 4 accounting) and/or in an FP&A or strategic finance role at a large technology company.

Executive Assistant

Requirements: Univerisity degree in any discipline; 5 years of secretarial work experience, preferably in the e-commerce/financial/technology industry.

Financial Controller, Crypto PE Fund

Requirements: Minimum 8 years of experience in PE fund accounting, taxation, valuation etc.

Senior Associate/Manager, Strategic Finance Marketing

Requirements: 5+ years of experience in an FP&A or strategic finance role supporting marketing function or in a marketing role supporting analytics & strategy with finance background at a large internet company (B2C); analytical problem solver with extensive experience building complex financial and/or operating models.

Senior Finance Manager, M&A

Requirements: University graduates with a minimum of 8 years of professional due diligence experience in Big 4 or other advisory firms.

HR Manager (Dubai)

Requirements: Strong experience as an HR Generalist and have strong knowledge of Bahrain's employment laws and regulations; have minimally 5 years of HR Generalist experience ideally within the Tech, Fintech, and Finance industries.

Senior Recruiter / Talent Acquisition Specialist

Requirements: Up to 6 years of experience in recruitment, ideally, within top-tier tech companies or agencies.

Head of Operations - Digital Assets – Abu Dhabi

Requirements: At least 5 to 10 years of experience in FX/investment banking/capital markets, ideally with experience or exposure to crypto exchange markets; at least 1 to 2 years of experience managing a team.

Head of Operations - Digital Assets – Dubai

Requirements: At least 5 to 10 years of experience in FX/investment banking/capital markets, ideally with experience or exposure to crypto exchange markets; at least 1 to 2 years of experience managing a team.

Operations Specialist - ADGM

Requirements: 3 to 7 years experience in operations management.

Data Protection Engineer

Requirements: Bachelor's or Associate's degree in IT, Computer Science, or related field; proven track record of minimum 5 years of work experience in IT and 2 years in a similar role.

Mobile Security Engineer

Requirements: Familiar with two or more of C/C++, Java, and Objective-C; familiar with various general encryption algorithms. Strong source code auditing skills and others.

Senior Security Operations Engineer (SOC)

Requirements: Over 3 years of security emergency response experience; Experienced in intrusion detection, event tracing and log analysis. Familiar with common attack and protection methods, deep understanding of the principles, utilisation methods and solutions of common security vulnerabilities etc.

Graphic Design Intern

Requirement: Graphic Design or Design-related field major preferred; basic knowledge of layouts, typography, line composition, colour, and other graphic design fundamentals.

Analyst - Political Risk – MENA

Requirement: Excellent drafting and speaking skills in English; highly effective organisational and prioritisation skills, as well as the ability to stay on track and retain focus in a fast-paced setting.

Backend Leader - Payment (Dubai)

Requirements: Bachelor's/Master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent industry experience; 5+ experience in software engineering in a distributed systems environment; Proficient in core java, and familiar with spring framework4. Proficient in MySQL, and familiar with at least one NoSql DB

Java Developer (Internal Systems)

Requirements: Master Java programme language, familiar with Spring framework, have a deep understanding of micro-services architecture; at least 3 years of work experience, have backend system design experience in a large internet company; familiar with MySQL database, know how to optimise MySQL indexes, at least know one NoSQL database; familiar with distributing systems; familiar with at least one RPC framework and messaging middleware, know its mechanism.

