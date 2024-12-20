Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, revealed that indirect taxes in the UAE generate between AED 10 and 11 billion annually, a substantial portion of the federal budget, which totals approximately AED65 billion.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Federal Tax Authority’s second annual strategic partners forum on Thursday, Al Khoori emphasised the crucial role of these tax revenues in bolstering economic growth and fortifying the federal government’s financial position.

"This underscores the robustness of the UAE’s tax framework, which is aligned with its strategic vision of achieving economic diversification and financial sustainability," he added