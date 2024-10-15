The UAE government, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), today launched the"We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence Councils", a joint initiative that will see around 120 stakeholders assemble annually to examine how global trends can be leveraged to support ‘We the UAE 2031’, the national vision aiming to position the UAE as a global partner and influential economic hub.

The launch was officially announced in presence of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Global Future Councils Meeting taking place in Dubai from 15-17 October.

It follows an earlier agreement announced at the 2024 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January between the UAE Government and WEF to launch the ‘We the UAE for Strategic Intelligence 2031’ platform.

The platform aims to support policymakers, strategists, and government leaders in the UAE with a knowledge base formed from over 450 global sources and with input from more than 2,500 international experts.

The agreement in Davos was signed in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of WEF. The signatories were Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, and Stefan Mergenthaler, Head of Strategic Intelligence and Member of the Executive Committee at WEF.

The “We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence Councils” will identify global trends that can help accelerate the achievement of We the UAE 2031’s four pillars.

Al Hashimi commented, “Strategic intelligence is fundamental to setting policies and building strategies that enhance the government’s future readiness and agility in line with the visions of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“The We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence Councils represent a platform for institutionalising a culture of strategic planning that leverages technology, innovation, knowledge, data and partnerships. The UAE Government’s partnership with WEF builds on a journey of cooperation that represents a model for collaboration between governments and international organisations.”

The We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence Councils comprise eight separate councils that include decision makers, thought leaders, experts, government officials, and business leaders. The councils are the Strategic Council for Driving FDI in Future sectors, the Strategic Council for Quantum Economy, the Strategic Council for the Future of Work and Reskilling, the Strategic Council for Lifelong Learning, the Strategic Council for Green Economy Solutions, the Strategic Council for Employing Health Technology, the Strategic Council for Empowering Social Innovation, and the Strategic Council for Trade Technology.

The 2024 Annual Meeting of Global Future Councils features 30 councils and over 500 participants from 80 countries including experts, thought leaders, futurists, senior government officials, business leaders, academics and representatives from research institutions, international organisations, and civil society organisations. The 30 councils represent five main sectors focusing on technology and artificial intelligence, environment and climate, governance, economy and finance, and society.

The Global Future Councils unite thought leaders from academia, government, international organisations, business, and civil society to form the world’s leading network for fostering innovation in shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.