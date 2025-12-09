The Federal National Council (FNC), during its second session of the third ordinary term of the 18th legislative chapter, held today at Zayed Hall in the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), approved a federal draft law linking the Union General Budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for the fiscal year 2026.

The session was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Ghobash stated that the approval of the 2026 federal budget, the largest in the nation’s history, reaffirms that the UAE continues on an upward trajectory of growth and stability, and that its financial policies are rooted in confidence in its own capabilities and forward-looking vision.

He emphasised that the budget is not merely a record figure, but a strategic message of confidence that reflects the maturity of the country’s financial management and its ability to balance sustainability with development, and present well-being with future preparedness.

Al Hussaini said during the discussion of the draft law that the Cabinet’s approval of the Union General Budget for 2026 totaling AED92.4 billion, compared to AED71.5 billion in 2025, represents a qualitative leap of nearly 29%. This makes it the largest federal budget compared to previous fiscal years, reflecting the strength of the national economy and the UAE’s commitment to supporting sustainable development.

He added that the 2026 federal budget represents an advanced model of financial planning based on future foresight.

He noted that the UAE’s fiscal policies are increasingly capable of responding to global changes and more focused on generating added value for the national economy. The emphasis on vital sectors, foremost among them education, health, infrastructure, and social development, demonstrates the country’s belief that investment in people and innovation is the most important driver of sustainable economic growth.