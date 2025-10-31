At a special, high-level event in Dubai, attended by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, UAE-based Azizi Group unveiled its AED4.7 billion ($1.1 billion) Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District model, showcasing design features for the various healthcare, educational, residential and cultural components of the 2-million sq ft master-development within the Dubai Academic City.

At the heart of the district lies the Farishta Azizi Hospital, a state-of-the-art 90,000-patient medical institution designed to advance healthcare and research through its adjacent Farishta Azizi Medical School.

Also integrated will be the Farishta Azizi British and American Schools serving over 5,000 students, as well as a vibrant non-profit residential community comprising nearly 2,000 units, the rental income of which will be used exclusively to fund the operations of the hospital and schools.

Moreover, the development will feature a mosque accommodating more than 1,700 worshippers, and a network of landscaped boulevards and retail promenades that promote wellbeing, learning, and connection.

Speaking after the event, Group Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "Back in February this year, shortly after I lost my daughter Farishta Azizi to cancer, I announced my intention to build a complex in Dubai that would include a specialised cancer hospital, a medical college and various other facilities."

"I am proud that the project has moved from being an idea only a few months ago to a full-fledged design today, ready for construction. We are proud to be part of this pioneering endowment project that bears the name of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are committed to social responsibility and keen to support the humanitarian programs and projects implemented by MBRGI," he stated.

According to him, the District reflects the humanitarian mission and spirit of generosity and solidarity that define the UAE.

"We consider this project a milestone in the history of charitable work in the UAE and a model for leveraging real estate investments to serve noble humanitarian goals," he stated.

"This is especially true since its investment returns will be allocated to ensuring a steady flow of support for the healthcare and education sectors worldwide, both closely tied to people’s most basic needs," he added.

Later Sheikh Mohammed reviewed and endorsed the Farishta Azizi masterplan - a key component within the newly launched district. His approval marks a significant step in realizing a visionary urban development rooted in the UAE’s enduring commitment to endowments, humanitarian values, and sustainable growth.

Reinforcing Dubai’s position as a beacon of philanthropy and sustainable urbanism, the District’s design integrates medical, academic, residential, and religious components within one cohesive environment, embodying the vision of a city where innovation serves humanity.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

