Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has launched Azizi Farishta II, its latest premium, metro- and highway-connected residential development in the vibrant and strategically located Al Jaddaf area.

The project encapsulates the harmony between Dubai’s cultural heritage and contemporary design and innovation, offering residents a distinguished lifestyle along the Dubai Creek with seamless access to the city’s major business, leisure, and retail destinations.

Azizi Farishta II features premium freehold studios, one-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses, all designed to reflect timeless sophistication and comfort. With panoramic views of the Dubai Creek and Dubai’s skyline, the residences elevate urban living through refined layouts, natural lighting, and top-tier finishes that embody understated luxury.

The development offers a world-class array of amenities, including swimming pools for adults and children, a fully equipped gym, sauna and steam rooms, a rooftop garden, a gaming lounge, a multipurpose hall, and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas. With ample parking and 24/7 security, Azizi Farishta II provides both convenience and serenity within a family-oriented community environment.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Farishta II is a celebration of Dubai’s evolving identity - one that gracefully intertwines its heritage with visionary design. Located in Al Jaddaf, this project reinforces our dedication to crafting communities that combine exceptional connectivity, elegant aesthetics, and lasting value.”

Located just minutes from Creek Metro Station, Dubai International Airport, Wafi Mall, and Dubai World Trade Centre, Azizi Farishta II offers easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Festival City places it at the heart of opportunity, making it one of Al Jaddaf’s most desirable addresses for residents and investors alike.

