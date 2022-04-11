The UAE cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan Abu Dhabi chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the digital economy strategy, which aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the GDP from 9.7 percent to 19.4 percent within the next ten years.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of the UAE Council for Digital Economy chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications.

The UAE Council for Digital Economy will support the directions of the country, to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s GDP in the year 2031, and enhances the implementation of the Digital Economy Strategy initiatives in all economic sectors.

"Our goal is to increase the contribution of this sector to the GDP by 20 percent over the next 10 years. We formed a Council for Digital Economy chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

The digital economy strategy includes more than 30 initiatives and programmes targeting 6 sectors and 5 new areas of growth.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

