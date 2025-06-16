Muscat: Dhofar Municipality held a press conference in Salalah to unveil the details of Dhofar Khareef Season 2025, set to begin on June 21 and continue until September 20.

His Excellency the President of Dhofar Municipality announced that this year's festivities will take place across five main locations: Atin Square, "Return to the Past" in Al Saada, Awqad Park, the Modern Front in Atin Plain, and Salalah Public Park. Each site will offer unique activities that reflect the rich cultural and natural diversity of Dhofar.

He also highlighted that Dhofar Khareef Season 2025 will feature an array of public and cultural events, along with major international and national sports competitions such as Salalah International Cycling Tour, Salalah Marathon, and the Dhofar Autumn Traditional Weapons Contest. Additionally, there will be theatrical performances and cultural seminars, enriching the artistic and intellectual landscape of the season.

With its breathtaking nature and exceptional summer climate, Dhofar's Khareef season remains a standout annual tourism attraction in Oman, expected to draw a large number of visitors.

