President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in New Alamein City as part of a private visit lasting several days.

During their meeting, His Highness and the Egyptian President discussed the strong fraternal relations between their countries across wide-ranging areas of cooperation. They explored ways to enhance these ties at all levels, aiming to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity. Additionally, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

His Highness and President El-Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing consultation on various issues. They commended the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt, which are evident in their close coordination.

The leaders also toured New Alamein City, receiving briefings on its key landmarks and inspecting the progress of ongoing construction and development projects.

At the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, His Highness the President departed from El Alamein Airport. He was bid farewell by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, accompanied by several senior officials.