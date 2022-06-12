Bahrain’s trade relations with South Korea were highlighted at the fourth edition of the Bahrain-South Korean Business Council, held in Seoul.

Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) chairman Sameer Nass co-chaired the session, which focused on expanding the volume of trade, boosting economic ties and encouraging investments.

The delegation included BCCI second deputy chairman Mohammed Abduljabbar Al Kooheji, treasurer Aref Hijris, executive board member Ahmed Al Salloum and board members Youssef Salahuddine and Nawaf Al Zayani.

Addressing the forum, Mr Nass urged more business visits to explore investment and economic opportunities and expand joint co-operation.

He outlined Bahrain’s economic policies which, he said, are based on strengthening multilateral relations, and expanding economic and investment co-operation with major business entities. These are part of the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which contributes to strengthening the comprehensive development process.

He said that Bahrain, thanks to its strategic location in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, serves as a gateway that connects global trade to the GCC states and the Middle East.

Mr Nass praised the South Korean economic boom as well as the technical, medical, educational and cultural strides, stressing the importance of the current negotiation to reach a Free Trade Agreement between Seoul and the GCC countries.

“The deal will play a crucial role in increasing the volume of trade exchanges and boosting investments, which will contribute to enhancing joint economic ties, stimulating investment growth, supporting entrepreneurship and strengthening the business sectors,” he said.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).