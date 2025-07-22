Muscat – Oman recorded a 20.6% year-on-year increase in the volume of foreign direct investment by the end of the first quarter of 2025, with total FDI reaching RO30.611bn, according to preliminary data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

FDI flows into the sultanate stood at RO5.225bn during Q1 2025, compared to RO4.111bn in the same period of 2024. The NCSI data showed that the oil and gas sector accounted for 81% of total FDI stock, amounting to RO24.701bn. Inflow into this sector alone stood at RO4.812bn during the first quarter.

The manufacturing sector attracted foreign investments totalling RO2.749bn by the end of Q1 2025, with quarterly inflow of RO592mn. In the financial intermediation sector, FDI reached RO1.3bn, including Q1 inflow of RO217.8mn.

In real estate, rental and commercial project activities sectors, FDI totalled RO653.1mn, representing a 36.8% decline compared to Q1 2024.

The transportation, storage and communications sector attracted RO357.9mn in total investment, with Q1 inflow of RO3.2mn. Investments in the electricity and water sector amounted to RO292mn, a decrease of 11% year-on-year. The trade sector recorded RO262mn in total FDI, with Q1 inflow of RO14.5mn.

FDI in the hotels and restaurants sector reached RO116.6mn by the end of Q1 2025, marking a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2024. The construction sector saw total FDI of RO88.5mn, with Q1 inflow of RO4.9mn.

The UK continued to be the largest foreign investor in Oman, accounting for 50.9% of total FDI. British investments in the sultanate stood at RO15.574bn by the end of the first quarter. The United States followed with RO7.824bn, Kuwait (RO1.22bn), China (RO894mn), the UAE (RO753mn), Qatar (RO669mn), the Netherlands (RO364mn) and India (RO306mn).

