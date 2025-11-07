H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended the China-UAE Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, held as part of the China International Import Expo 2025 (CIIE) in Shanghai, where the UAE is participating this year as guest of honour.

The conference aims to strengthen investment and trade cooperation between the two countries, highlighting existing partnerships and joint projects in sectors such as energy, technology, and sustainability, while exploring new opportunities to enhance bilateral trade and expand mutual investment.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnessed the signing of 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding between institutions and companies from the UAE and China.

These agreements aim to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two friendly nations and expand cooperation in the fields of energy, technology, sustainability, agriculture, and the digital economy, supporting sustainable economic growth and aligning with the future vision of both countries.