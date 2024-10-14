KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has announced the deletion of the residential addresses of 449 individuals, either due to the owner’s declaration or the demolition of the building. These individuals must visit PACI to register their new addresses and submit the necessary supporting documents within 30 days from the date of this announcement to avoid penalties. Failure to comply may result in a fine of up to KD 100, multiplied by the number of individuals involved, as stipulated in Article 33 of Law No. 32/1982.

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

