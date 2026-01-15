The Meydan Hotel, owned by Dubai Holding Hospitality, opens under Kerzner International’s Rare Finds brand on January 15, 2026.

Located minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, the hotel sits adjacent to the Meydan Racecourse and features a modern design with 284 rooms and suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. Rooms range from 62 square meters to 370-square-meter suites across two floors.

Guests have access to a variety of sports facilities, including The Track’s nine-hole golf course, the Meydan Tennis Academy with seven courts, and dedicated padel facilities.

The hotel integrates leisure and social spaces, serving as a hub for both local and international visitors.

Dining options include Farriers, offering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, the Millennium Lounge for coffee, tea, and shisha, and the Equus Pool Bar by the rooftop infinity pool.

The property also provides indoor and outdoor event spaces for small and large gatherings, accommodating up to 50,000 guests, with ample on-site parking.

The Meydan Hotel combines contemporary accommodation, sports, dining, and event offerings, providing a comprehensive destination for leisure, business, and racing enthusiasts in Dubai.

“The Meydan Hotel holds so many memories for so many people and has its own unique place in Dubai’s hospitality landscape. Our team is truly honoured to drive the new chapter of this iconic property,” says Ziad Sleiman, General Manager of The Meydan Hotel. “Our mission is to build on the legacy of this legendary hotel while infusing it with Kerzner’s vibrant energy and globally renowned service standards. We are excited to welcome back our community and guests to experience Meydan like never before.”

