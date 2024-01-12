ABU DHABI - Tawazun Council has announced the acquisition of the Emirates Classification Society "TASNEEF" and its subsidiaries.

This strategic move aims to enhance the council's role in developing national defence industries and implementing its strategy of applying the highest quality standards in the defence and security sectors.

The acquisition was announced through the signing of an agreement, attended by Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council, and Saeed Salem Al Maskari, CEO of the Emirates Classification Society "TASNEEF", in the presence of several senior officials.

Tawazun Council's acquisition of TASNEEF signifies its commitment to achieving the highest levels of quality and enhancing national defence capabilities, improving competencies, implementing innovation, and building trust among various stakeholders.

TASNEEF is a leading entity in the UAE and the region, focusing on enhancing the safety of lives and properties and preserving the environment in its vital maritime sector with international standards related to managing business assurance operations and quality.

Abushehab stated, "This acquisition comes within the framework of the council's strategy to support national defence capabilities, providing significant opportunities for development in addition to expanding the scope of work in the defence and security sector and ensuring that the necessary efficiency and quality are in place.

He added, "TASNEEF" possesses capabilities and a remarkable record of excellence in serving strategic partners. Its extensive experience in maritime classification, technical consulting, and training will be leveraged to enhance systems and standards related to classification and quality assurance.

Al Maskari said, "Since the establishment of 'TASNEEF', we have been striving to achieve leadership in the maritime sector, aimed at ensuring the highest levels of performance efficiency. This is accomplished by implementing the standards and technical specifications for ships and maritime facilities, actively positioning the UAE as a global leader in this field."

Emirates Classification Society "TASNEEF" has established a number of services, including issuing rules of relevance to the classification of ships, implementing international standards, issuing international certifications, and R&D. In addition to a certification body providing certifications and advisory services; as well as an accredited company for ensuring safety in the industry irrespective of its activities using Third-Party inspection, and a consultancy providing various vocational training programmes.