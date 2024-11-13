Muscat – In a move set to expedite meeting net-zero goals in Oman and enhancing sustainability practices, Sohar Port and Freezone (SOHAR) is now a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID).

Announcing the membership, SOHAR stated that the alliance is dedicated to promoting decarbonisation of industrial value chains and fostering a deeper understanding of renewable energy solutions for the industry.

“Joining AFID is a landmark moment in our sustainability journey,” said Dr Abdullah al Abri, Vice-President of Sustainability at SOHAR. “This membership aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives and our unwavering commitment to driving positive change. By collaborating with industry leaders and sharing our expertise, we are empowering our stakeholders on their decarbonisation journeys and contributing to a global movement that will reshape the future of the industry. Together, we can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world and support Oman’s Net Zero 2050 aspirations.”

As an AFID member, SOHAR will enhance its sustainability practices by integrating renewable sources such as green hydrogen and solar power and implementing robust circular economy systems to minimise waste and maximise recycling. This comprehensive approach aligns with the port and freezone’s core objective of implementing best practices in decarbonisation and sustainability across its operations.

Alongside operational improvements, SOHAR is also dedicated to exchanging expertise with its partners and stakeholders on the importance of sustainability in the industrial sector. This membership enables the port to engage stakeholders in meaningful ways, raising awareness on decarbonisation and fostering an environment of transparency and shared responsibility. The initiative enhances SOHAR’s appeal to environmentally conscious investors, consolidating its position as a responsible industrial hub in the MENA region.

